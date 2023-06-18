Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Rises By 5.9%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 78,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,654. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 64.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,819.23%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,524.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

