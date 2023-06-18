Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Rises By 9.1%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

BOSC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 7,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 22,141.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

