Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Declines By 12.6%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,002,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 8,009,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,003.0 days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
BKFCF stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
About Bank of Communications
Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.
See Also
