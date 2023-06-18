Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rises By 6.8%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,157,900 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 3,892,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,315.8 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BAMXF stock remained flat at $122.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 538. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.03. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $39.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.16 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

