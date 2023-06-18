Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Expands By 19.0%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $7.08.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.