Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Declines By 7.6%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 943,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE BY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 149,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $718.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $948,861 in the last 90 days. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 456,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 213,431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202,612 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

