Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Drops By 11.6%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in California BanCorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

California BanCorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.02. 18,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,095. The firm has a market cap of $125.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.39%.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

