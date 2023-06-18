Short Interest in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Increases By 13.1%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 3.4 %

CMBM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 255,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $434.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

