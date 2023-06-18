Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Grows By 14.9%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,301,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 2,002,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.4 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.08. 842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2022, CAPREIT owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.