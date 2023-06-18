Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Grows By 14.9%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,301,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 2,002,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.4 days.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.08. 842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2022, CAPREIT owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
