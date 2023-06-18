Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Drops By 10.1%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 318,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Trading Down 1.3 %

CSWC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 661,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $726.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 194.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.