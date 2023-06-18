Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Rises By 13.3%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $546.66. 106,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $547.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.04.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Chemed

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,624 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,829 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Chemed by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 3.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

