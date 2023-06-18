Short Interest in Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Increases By 13.8%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,239,800 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 1,089,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Columbia Care Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCHWF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 589,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,552. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.
About Columbia Care
