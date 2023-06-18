Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Increases By 15.1%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.23. 10,092,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

