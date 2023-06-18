Short Interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Grows By 14.9%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 851,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,027. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.