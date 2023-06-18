Short Interest in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Increases By 10.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 36,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 2,181,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,185. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

