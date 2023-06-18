Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Drops By 18.0%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFXT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300. The company has a market capitalization of $767.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Featured Articles

