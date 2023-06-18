Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Expands By 18.4%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.13. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Young purchased 10,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,091.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 465,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

