Short Interest in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Drops By 10.9%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 1,961,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $894.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Eventbrite

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Eventbrite news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 21.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 324.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Further Reading

