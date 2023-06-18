Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expands By 5.1%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 9,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

