Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Decreases By 10.5%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $957.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $400.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $2,408,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,817,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 542,752 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 3,271,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $113,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

