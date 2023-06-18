Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Drops By 17.7%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 12,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,008. The company has a market cap of $107.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at $566,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 262,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 858,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNWB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.