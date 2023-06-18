Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Expands By 16.7%

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,416,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,289,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,141 shares of company stock worth $146,427 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 3.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FSI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068. The company has a market cap of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

