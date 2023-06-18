Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Increases By 16.1%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. 885,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

