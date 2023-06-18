Short Interest in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Grows By 15.1%

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $71.82. 3,690,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $72.84.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.