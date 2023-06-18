Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expands By 18.7%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

