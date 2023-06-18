Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expands By 18.7%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
FTI Consulting stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
See Also
