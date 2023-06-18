Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Drops By 18.7%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.60 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.