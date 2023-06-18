Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rises By 15.7%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 930,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.50. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 98.19%. The company had revenue of $99.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 440.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 37,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 16.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 156.0% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

