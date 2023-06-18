Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Declines By 11.1%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GGAAU traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 5,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.