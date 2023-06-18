Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expands By 6.8%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 600,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.