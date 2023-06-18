Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expands By 6.8%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.
Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 600,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $47.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
