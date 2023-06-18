Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Drops By 10.0%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

GHIX remained flat at $10.21 on Friday. 270,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,049. Gores Holdings IX has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

