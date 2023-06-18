Short Interest in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Declines By 6.7%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 10,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,939. H World Group has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. Research analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 993.0% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,356,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in H World Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,826,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

