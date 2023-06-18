Short Interest in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Rises By 9.5%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 616,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HEES shares. B. Riley cut their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of HEES traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.88. 439,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

