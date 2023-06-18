Short Interest in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Rises By 12.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 221,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $890,000.
Shares of HSAI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 518,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,329. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.68.
HSAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
