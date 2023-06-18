Short Interest in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Drops By 16.5%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGENGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 29,067,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,106. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.86. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 56.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 116,581 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 301,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,491,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 626,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 599,680 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

