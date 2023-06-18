Short Interest in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Drops By 16.5%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Humanigen Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 29,067,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,106. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.86. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humanigen

Humanigen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 56.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 116,581 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 301,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,491,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 626,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 599,680 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Featured Articles

