Short Interest in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Drops By 16.5%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Humanigen Trading Up 18.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 29,067,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,106. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.86. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
