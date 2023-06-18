Short Interest in HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Decreases By 16.2%

HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

HYZON Motors Price Performance

NASDAQ HYZNW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 35,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. HYZON Motors has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.90.

Institutional Trading of HYZON Motors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HYZON Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,648 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in HYZON Motors were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

