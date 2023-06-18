Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Drops By 8.0%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iconic Sports Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICNC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 561.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,789,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,799 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iconic Sports Acquisition alerts:

Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance

ICNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 1,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

About Iconic Sports Acquisition

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.