Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rises By 14.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 15,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $12,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.89. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

