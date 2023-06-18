Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declines By 10.0%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average of $125.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

