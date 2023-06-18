Short Interest in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Drops By 8.3%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,198. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

