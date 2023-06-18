Short Interest in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Declines By 12.7%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 154,823 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 485,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JXN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. 1,557,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

