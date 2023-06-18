Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expands By 15.2%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,859. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

