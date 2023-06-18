Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Rises By 10.1%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.