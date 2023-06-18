Single Point Partners LLC Has $267,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.