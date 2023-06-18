Single Point Partners LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

