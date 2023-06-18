Single Point Partners LLC Invests $343,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,001 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RIO opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.