Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.