SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $34.12 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $263.94 million and approximately $34.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,406.70 or 1.00004109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22421267 USD and is up 6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $44,508,393.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

