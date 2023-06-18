SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $269.56 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $269.56 million and approximately $33.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,535.24 or 1.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22421267 USD and is up 6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $44,508,393.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

