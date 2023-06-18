SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,039. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

