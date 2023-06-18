Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.01) to GBX 1,410 ($17.64) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.52) to GBX 1,500 ($18.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,200 ($15.02) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.21).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

SN stock opened at GBX 1,255.50 ($15.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,277.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 959.20 ($12.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.13.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.